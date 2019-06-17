A toned-down tiki for the summer

When it comes to cocktails, you can think of highballs like the whiskey and soda or gin and tonic as Mondrian’s paintings. The geometric tableaus — the red, yellow, and blue squares — appear basic and straightforward, yet somehow intricate and captivating. Manhattans and negronis and other three-ingredient wonders are like Edward Hopper’s works — approachable and relatable, but loaded with suggestion and intrigue. Tiki drinks are like Rembrandt’s paintings — dizzyingly complex, layered compositions. Before tiki bars became the stuff of goofy midcentury kitsch, its Hollywood-based 1930s-era creator, Donn Beach (WWII veteran born Ernest Raymond Beaumont-Gantt), founder of the restaurant Don the Beachcomber, and his disciples executed the drinks with top-shelf rums as high art, a practice that’s been revived over the past decade-plus as the cocktail renaissance evolved. Tiki drinks aren’t for everyone. They can, after all, have a power-drill-to-the-brain effect. They often involve multiple spirits and intricate formulations that sometimes require calibrating over-proof rums with flavorful modifiers so the aroma doesn’t evoke a frat party. But sometimes, a bartender makes a loud, surround-sound drink feel more acoustic. To wit: Ryan Lotz, partner and beverage director at Shore Leave. His Morale & Welfare employs over-proof dark rum and modifiers that run the gamut: tart lime, slightly sweeter grapefruit, zesty cinnamon, and rich mole bitters. Think of it as either a sexed-up daiquiri or a trimmed-down Jet Pilot, a classic tiki drink with three types of rum. Either way, Donn Beach would be proud.

MORALE & WELFARE

Makes 1 drink

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

4 cinnamon sticks

1 ½ oz. Plantation O.F.T.D. Rum (or another over-proof rum)

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

¾ oz. cinnamon syrup

½ oz. fresh grapefruit juice

2 dashes Bittermens Mole

Bitters

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine water, sugar and cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves, and let cool.

2. Pour rum, juices, syrup and bitters into a cocktail shaker over ice cubes. Shake vigorously 20 seconds.

3. Strain into coupe glass. Add one cube from the shaker into the glass.

Adapted from Shore Leave

Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @livingtheproof.