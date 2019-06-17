Whey better for you than sugary sports drinks

A new refreshing drink upcycled from fresh whey is labeled Superfrau as a shout out to the female cow. “She’s doing all the work and provides us with so much nutrition. She’s our Superwoman,” say Melissa Martinelli, who recently launched the company with partner Michael Hagauer. The two source fresh whey (the cloudy liquid runoff discarded after cheese or yogurt making) from Appleton Farms of Ipswich and Mayval Farm in Westhampton and blend it with fruits, and without sugar. The calcium-rich drink, served cold, is tangy with underlining sweetness and comes in three flavors with jokey names ($4 to $5 for 12 ounces). “This Is How Whey Do It” combines cucumber and lime. “Eat Whey Love” is blended with peach and mango, and “Walk This Whey” is made with extracts of lemon peel and elderflower. Martinelli, an immigration lawyer, says she first tried fresh whey while hiking in Austria with Hagauer, who was raised there in an Alpine village. A farmer spotted them and offered a glass of the thirst-quenching beverage, an Austrian staple, blended with crushed blueberries. Smitten with the pick-me-up, Martinelli experimented for a year with recipes in her Cambridge kitchen until she got it right. “It’s a nutritious Gatorade with electrolytes and other benefits,” she says. For the two, it’s also a taste of the Alps. Available at Appleton Farms at Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston, 617-973-4909; Pemberton Farms, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; Buenas Maxi Kiosko at Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, 617-394-1420; One Mighty Mill, 68 Exchange St., Lynn, 781-584-8648; every other Sunday at SoWa Open Market, 530 Harrison Ave., Boston.