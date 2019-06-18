Getting Salty with Zoi Liakopoulos of Gre.Co

“When I heard about Gre.Co, I fell in love with the idea that it was truly Greek. After that, I dedicated my life here to Gre.Co and what it means to be Greek. It means to put love into whatever you do and to make people feel like more than a guest,” she says.

Zoi Liakopoulos came to the United States from Greece in 2015, planning to run a travel app with a friend. Instead, she became the manager of the Back Bay’s fast-casual Gre.Co restaurant, taking customers on mini tours of Greece with her infectious smile and enthusiasm for the authentic menu.

Advertisement

What’s the first restaurant you ever ate at in Boston? That’s an easy one. I moved here from Greece four years ago. The first restaurant I went to was Committee; a bunch of friends took my sister and me. I was straight off the boat Greek! Fun fact: It was the night when I met the owners of Gre.Co, and a lot started for me. We got a variety of all the little mezze, all Greek, a little bit of everything. I’d come here to start a travel app with a friend of mine in Boston. In the meantime, somewhere down this road, I got introduced to the idea of Gre.Co, and that’s where everything happened.

What’s one thing you’d like to fix about the restaurant industry here? I’d like to see more happy faces. Customer service isn’t for everyone. When people decide to follow the path, they should do so with a smile. Smiling is contagious.

What other restaurants do you visit? Elegant, fast-casual, dive bars! I’m looking to experience all shades of Boston. I love Yvonne’s for a speakeasy vibe, and Lolita for their killer mojitos.

What’s your earliest food memory that made you think: I want to work in restaurants? It’s not necessarily a food memory, but I consider myself a people person. I love interacting with people and feel every new person in your life has something to offer. I’m passionate about my Greek heritage. I share my cultural experiences. I was the most sociable child. . . . My aunt told me that when she took me on island-hopping trips with her, I would introduce her to everyone on the boat. I was a matchmaker without knowing it! And I was an animal lover. My family has a farm back in Greece, a sheep farm, so I was the child you’d throw in with the sheep. I’d chase the lambs and play with the puppies. I’m a people and an animal person!

Advertisement

What’s the worst restaurant experience you’ve ever had? That’s a good one. Honestly, from having foods and drinks spilled on me to people just putting a glass in front of me without saying, “Enjoy” or anything to servers who just pick up your food while you’re still working on it — you name it, I’ve had it. . . . But I’m an easygoing person. Not much annoys me.

How could the Boston food scene improve? I’m very passionate about my Greek heritage, but I’d like to learn more. I like to share my Greek experiences, and I want to learn more about experiences from all over the world. It’s what America is known for. In Boston, I want to see more real, ethnic foods with stories behind them.

Advertisement

Name three adjectives for Boston diners. Eager to try new things, loyal — our number-one customer was in Gre.Co 400-something times in one year — and excited.

What’s the most overdone trend right now? Trends! What I mean by that, every couple of months, there’s a new trend everyone will be talking about, and then it disappears. I know we’re in a fast-paced environment, but let’s keep some going for a while. The overdone trend is trends, changing too fast before they’re experienced enough.

What type of restaurant is Boston missing? From the day I moved to Boston, I could tell that it had a very European vibe. There’s a multicultural crowd, which I have been lucky enough to meet. This should be depicted in the restaurants, too.

What are you reading? I’m one of the biggest fans of Harry Potter. I’ve read the books more than four times. I have a collection on my shelf, and I keep going back to them. And I think books are better than movies, so I go back to the books.

How’s your commute? So difficult! Long, long, difficult, four-minute walk. I’m in Back Bay. I’m a Back Bay girl. Spoiled much?

What’s the one food you never want to eat again? That I don’t have an answer to. I have yet to find something I would say, “No, never again!” to.

What’s your most missed Boston restaurant? Barrington Coffee on Newbury and Hereford. It is dearly missed. It was my morning coffee before Gre.Co.

Advertisement

Who was your most memorable customer? I see families who remind me of my own family, the way they talk and all hang out. It makes me think of how I miss my family. I had a bunch of customers whom I just love who have been so good to me. . . . Lissy at Gre.Co, she’s probably a bit older than my mom, and one of the most elegant women I’ve met, always with a positive energy and a smile. She comes in and brightens the place. She always has a hug for me. Just the sweetest. And Madeline claims to be my second mom in Boston when my mom is away. She comes in with her family, and she always asks about me, even when I’m not there.

If you had to eat your last meal in Boston, what would it be?

Last meal ever? A classic bifteki at Gre.Co, because they make things exactly the way they do at home. I would go very happy. If I were just leaving Boston and going back to Greece, I’d get a burrito from Anna’s Taqueria or Felipe’s — a steak burrito. Yum.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.