Time Out Market set to open in the Fenway next week; Saltie Girl joins the lineup

The 25,000-square-foot space features 15 food counters and two-full service bars from a high-profile roster of local chefs.

You’ll find it all at Boston’s Time Out Market, slated to open on Thursday, June 27. The food and cultural center is located at the former Landmark Center in the Fenway (401 Park Drive).

It’s a culinary riddle: Where can you eat tinned fish, chicken and dumplings, sushi, and rice-smoked duck, steps from Fenway Park?

The Back Bay’s Saltie Girl — home to a raucous raw bar — is the newest addition to the lineup, serving clam and lobster rolls, clam chowder, and a vast collection of tinned fish.

Meanwhile, James Beard award-winner Tim Cushman and wife Nancy (O Ya, Hojoko) will operate two kitchens at the market, blending O Ya’s high-quality fish with Hojoko’s casual spins on Asian food. Ms. Cluck’s Deluxe Chicken & Dumplings will serve exactly what you might suspect, while gogo ya will offer sushi.

Michael Schlow, another Beard award-winner, will run a Roman-style pizzeria as well as a pasta restaurant. Craigie on Main’s Tony Maws will serve his signature, limited-edition Craigie burger. (Yes, he’s also Beard award-winner.) And Peter Ungár from Tasting Counter will focus on creative local dishes similar to those at his Somerville destination: lettuce-brined black sea bass with macadamia and lemon verbena; rice-smoked duck with fermented red chili and black lime; elderflower peaches with preserved lemon shortbread.

There will also be a branch of the South End Armenian-Lebanese restaurant Anoush’ella, which will serve mezze such as hummus, baba ghanoush, and kofta wraps. Union Square Donuts will also open a Time Out outpost, as will Cambridge’s BISq and Mamaleh’s Delicatessen.

Wash everything down with George Howell coffee, beer from local breweries including Idle Hands and Night Shift, and draft kombucha from Maine’s Urban Farm Fermentory.

The market is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. and weekends from 9 a.m.

