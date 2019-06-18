If you go . . . Lego House

There are international airports in Billund (less than 10 minutes from Lego House) and Copenhagen (about a three-hour drive from Lego House), with ample international flights and connections from the United States to each.

If you go . . .

Parking

Onsite parking at Lego House is ample — both street parking and a covered lot — and is charged by the hour.

Tourism information

Visit www.legohouse.com/en-gb for detailed English language information to help you plan your Lego House visit.

Lodging

You can book accommodations on the Lego House website (www.legohouse.com/en-gb/plan-your-visit/accomodation), with options for every budget — camping, hostels, B&Bs and hotels.

Lego House tickets

US visitors save 30 Danish Kroners (about $2) when purchasing tickets in advance on the Lego House website (www.legohouse.com/en-gb/tickets). 2019 ticket prices are 229 DKK for both adults and children — about $34 — while those 2 and under are admitted free.