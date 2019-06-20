Encore’s many restaurants debut this weekend

Openings: Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor (One Broadway) opens on June 23, and with it comes 15 restaurants. Highlights: Sinatra, with Italian food and cocktails named after Frank Sinatra tunes; Rare, a steakhouse overlooking Encore’s Harborwalk; Mystique, a sushi restaurant from Big Night Entertainment Group (Empire, The Grand); Red 8, for Peking duck and dim sum, as well as Cantonese and Sichuan plates; On Deck Burger Bar, a sports bar; and Fratelli, a Southern Italian restaurant from prolific restaurateurs Frank DePasquale (Bricco) and Nick Varano (Strega).

Coming soon: Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann’s 50-seat Union Square pizza parlor, T&B Pizza (251 Washington St. at Sanborn Court), is slated to open in the coming days. The pair also own German restaurant Bronwyn on the same block and previously ran Huron Village’s much-missed T.W. Food. Choose between wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, with dough fermented for days, and Roman al taglio pies, thick and square. As for toppings: find fluke crudo, scallop ceviche, lobster and butter, braised brisket, and duck confit. Not in a pizza mood? Snack on cheeses, charcuterie, and roasted onion dip. Mixologist Jason Kilgore focuses on classic cocktails.