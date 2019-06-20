Your new spot for matcha cream puffs with edible gold leaf on Newbury Street
Where to: Coco Leaf Dessert Cafe, a Newbury Street spot serving bubble tea, smoothies, and a glorious array of baked goods, from croissants to matcha dark-chocolate raspberry HoHos.
Why: Coco Leaf specializes in che, Vietnamese desserts made with beans, jellies, coconut, and more. Bubble tea is everywhere, but che is harder to find.
The Back Story: Co-owner Pete Om has a background in fine dining; he staged at the 3 Michelin Star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Spain and worked at O Ya in Boston and New York. He and partner Eric Ly opened the first Coco Leaf in Dorchester in 2017, and the cafe soon became a popular Fields Corner hangout. Now they’ve expanded to Back Bay, in the space formerly occupied by Barrington Coffee. Coco Leaf’s pastries are made daily in the Dorchester location.
What to Eat: Bright green squares of mochi cake flavored with pandan, chewy and sweet. Towering cream puffs filled with matcha cream and berries, adorned with edible gold leaf. Anything else that catches your eye, from berry financiers to macarons to cupcakes topped with buttercream flowers.
What to Drink: Che falls somewhere between the “eat” and “drink” category, but it does come in a cup. Choose among varieties such as Che Coco Leaf (with pandan jelly, red and white beans, coconut meat, the crimson faux pomegranate seeds called hot luu, and more), Che Lychee (fresh lychee, lychee jelly, hot luu, chia seeds, and rose syrup), and Che Halo Halo, a version of the famous Filipino dessert, topped with ube ice cream and flan. There’s also milk tea with add-ins such as honey boba, coffee jelly, and taro pudding. Smoothie flavors include mixed tropical fruit, avocado and durian, and mangonada. Coffee drinks are made with Intelligentsia beans.
The Takeaway: A serene cafe with pale-green walls, a patio, and friendly staff, Coco Leaf is a welcome and welcoming rest stop on Newbury Street.
305 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-506-0010, www.cocoleafboston.com
Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.