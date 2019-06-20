Your new spot for matcha cream puffs with edible gold leaf on Newbury Street

Where to: Coco Leaf Dessert Cafe, a Newbury Street spot serving bubble tea, smoothies, and a glorious array of baked goods, from croissants to matcha dark-chocolate raspberry HoHos.

Why: Coco Leaf specializes in che, Vietnamese desserts made with beans, jellies, coconut, and more. Bubble tea is everywhere, but che is harder to find.

The Back Story: Co-owner Pete Om has a background in fine dining; he staged at the 3 Michelin Star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Spain and worked at O Ya in Boston and New York. He and partner Eric Ly opened the first Coco Leaf in Dorchester in 2017, and the cafe soon became a popular Fields Corner hangout. Now they’ve expanded to Back Bay, in the space formerly occupied by Barrington Coffee. Coco Leaf’s pastries are made daily in the Dorchester location.