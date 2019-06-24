Beer jellies sweeter are than you think — and more popular

Nancy Warner was in the midst of making jams one night when she ran out of fruit. Luckily there was plenty of beer. Instead of guzzling a few bottles, she used the brew and turned it into jelly. Combining only beer, cane sugar, citrus, plus pectin, the result was surprisingly a jelly with appealing fruity notes of the hops and full flavors of the beer. Warner, a former archeologist, runs Potlicker Kitchen in Stowe, Vt., and although she crafts fruit and wine jellies, too, the company has become the country’s leading producer of beer jelly. India Pale Ale creates a bright and hoppy spread, while Hefeweizen beer produces a lighter tasting jelly full of citrusy notes. The Porter Beer jelly has hints of chocolate, while Oatmeal Stout delivers a malty flavor. Sugar tames beer’s bitterness, Warner says. The jellies have a plethora of uses beyond toast or a scone, or pairing with cheese, but as an ingredient for countless dishes. The company’s website has dozens of recipes. “The brew makers do the work,” says Warner. “I just turn it into jelly.” Available at Eataly, 800 Boylston St., Boston, 617-807-7300; Art’s Specialties, 369 Trapelo Road, Belmont, 617-484-0435; Massachusetts Bay Trading Co., 120 Concord Road, Weston, 781-916-9012; Murphy’s General Store, 540 Route 28, Harwich Port, 774-408-7322, or go to www.potlickerkitchen.com .