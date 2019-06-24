Brew an easier cold brew

Cold brew fans know the routine: Soak ground coffee beans in water for up to 24 hours and strain a few times until the liquid is clear of spent grounds. It can be a time-consuming process but the result is worth it, right? Now try Primula’s cold brew coffee maker ($30), which basically does the straining for you. Spoon a cup of coarsely ground coffee into the stainless steel, super-fine mesh cone that sits inside the glass carafe. Add cold water (about 5 cups for 1 cup of ground beans), stir gently, and place the container in the refrigerator for a day. (The tall, narrow carafe fits best in the fridge door.) Then remove the cone holding the coffee grounds, and the resulting liquid — fresh cold brew that is less acidic and naturally sweeter than hot-brewed coffee — is ready to drink. The product even comes with a cool mixer attachment to stir the coffee. It’s so easy, you’ll never be without a fresh pot brewing in the fridge. Primula’s Cold Brew Glass Carafe Brewing System is available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Crate&Barrel, and Walmart stores. Learn more at www.primulaproducts.com.