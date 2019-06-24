Recipe: Grilled, smoky watermelon goes into a salad with chile pepper, queso fresco, and lime

Put wedges of seedless watermelon on a very hot grill and they’ll pick up a hint of smokiness that works well with the mild heat of an Anaheim pepper and the brightness of lime, cucumber, fresh herbs, and queso fresco. Be careful not to leave the watermelon on the grill for too long so the slices don’t turn mealy. Stand around the fire while the fruit is on it and you’ll be surprised by what a brief kiss of a flame can do.

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grates with oil.

2. Place the flat side of the watermelon on a cutting board. Halve lengthwise again. Cut ¾-inch wedges. Brush each side with olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt.

3. Set the watermelon on the hot grill and cook for 45 seconds on each side.

4. Remove the watermelon from the grill. When it is cool enough to handle, remove the rind and cut the flesh into 1-inch pieces.

5. In a bowl, combine the cucumber, chile pepper, onion, cilantro, mint, queso fresco, lime rind and juice, olive oil, salt, black pepper. Toss gently. Add the watermelon and toss lightly again. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or black pepper, if you like. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving. Lauren Allen

