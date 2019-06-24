The future of chocolate is pink

Countless chocolatiers melt Barry Callebaut chocolate for bonbons and bars. The Swiss company is among the leading manufacturers of high-quality cocoa products worldwide. Two years ago, Callebaut launched what it calls a fourth type of chocolate — ruby chocolate. Its shade is actually not the color of cherries or a red rose, but pink, and has been dubbed “millennial chocolate.” Apparently pink appeals to the age demographic and has been trendy in fashion. “Ruby is the biggest innovation in chocolate since white chocolate was introduced 80 years ago,” says TJ Mulvihill, the company’s North American vice president of marketing. Mulvihill says the chocolate comes from a unique ruby cocoa bean found in the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Brazil. He ascertains the cocoa pods have not been genetically modified, nor is color or flavoring added. But the company won’t divulge the processing technique that unleashes the pinkish tone and flavor. “It’s a trade secret,” says Mulvihill. With a raspberry taste, hint of tartness, and the texture of white chocolate, the ruby first rolled out close to two years ago at a Shanghai trade show; then in Japan, South Korea, and later in the UK, Europe, and other countries. It’s not for baking, but can be used by bakers for drizzling, sprinkling, and shaving onto cakes and desserts. Ruby coverture this year hit the US market for wholesale, not to consumers, but several companies currently are offering confections. If you’re curious, among them is Chicago-based Vosges (www.vosgeschocolate.com). Another is Harry & David, with a line of ruby cacao truffles, hearts, roses, and popcorn (www. harryanddavid.com). Boulder-based Chocolove, who makes premium chocolate bars, has created the Ruby Cacao Bar, which may be the easiest to find locally; it’s at Whole Foods Market locations ($3.49 for 3.1 ounces). ANN TRIEGER KURLAND