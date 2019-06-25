The VIP Lounge with TV exec Gareth Neame

Favorite vacation destination and why? I have enjoyed many long-haul trips to destinations like South America, Africa, the Middle and Far East, but closer to home, Europe is possibly the most culturally rich and diverse continent — Italy is a particular favorite. But I love short breaks within the UK, too, because we have such beautiful countryside and fascinating heritage and — contrary to a popular misconception — excellent cuisine. I also like wild and remote places such as the Western and Northern isles of the UK and recently stood on the most northerly point of the entire continent of Europe in Norway. These wildernesses capture my imagination. I am not at all sure why.

Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning producer and television executive Gareth Neame travels the world for work and has been to more than 50 countries, but there are still places he would like to visit, including New Zealand. The London native, who was executive producer of the popular PBS series “Downton Abbey,” was in Boston recently for the opening of “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” at the Castle at Park Plaza. With its set re-creations, costumes worn by the cast, and interactive show-related video, Neame said the exhibit is a must-see for “Downton Abbey” fans as well as Anglophiles and history buffs. “We are thrilled by the reception our exhibition has received in the US and we are particularly excited to bring [it] to Boston, the home of PBS, our wonderful partners on this series,” Neame said. “It feels particularly fitting to be in Boston — where we know we have a loyal and very enthusiastic fan base — during the opening of ‘Downton Abbey,’ the movie, in September.” The exhibit runs through Sept. 29. We caught up with Neame, 52, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Like most travelers, I always try to sample the local cuisine and, as a wine lover, if I am in a wine-producing country, I always like to broaden my experience by drinking local wines.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’m fortunate to be well traveled and have visited around 50 countries, but there are still so many places I need to get to. With a busy career, there just isn’t time. It is only a matter of time before I make a combined Peru/Colombia trip and I still haven’t made it as far as New Zealand — and [the] many places in between.

Advertisement

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I have been surgically attached to my mini iPad. I need it to find out more about places I visit and their stories. And I cannot survive the day without constant news and comment.

Aisle or window? Always the window. Clouds permitting, I will be absorbed by any view of the earth below.

Favorite childhood travel memory? I went to Kenya when I was 13 because my father was making a TV series over there. I went on safari and also met some extraordinary characters, now long since dead, who were relics of the British Empire.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Chateau Lynch-Bages [wine] on Cathay Pacific airline.

Best travel tip? Try to decide, when going through security, which line is going to move fastest based on the number of very elderly or very young people. I usually make the wrong call.

Advertisement

JULIET PENNINGTON