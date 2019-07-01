Recipe: A riff on traditional succotash adds a chile to the corn and white beans

Native Americans made succotash from field corn and wild beans. Today, there are infinite variations. Succotash can be an entree in the form of a casserole, other times it’s a pot pie filling or simply a seasonal side. This spicy version adds a chile to the mix. Begin by removing all the kernels from the cob; to do this, always lay the cob on the cutting board, rather than standing it up. Stir the corn into a skillet of sauteed scallions, bell pepper, and jalapeno. Add canned white beans and finish with butter, parsley, and crushed red pepper. If you want a spicier dish, leave the seeds in the jalapeno, but taste the dish before adding the crushed pepper (the spice level of jalapenos varies greatly). Spoon the succotash beside your favorite summer grill.

6 ears corn, shucked 4 tablespoons butter 4 scallions, thinly sliced 1 green bell pepper, chopped 1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 cans (15 ounces each) white beans, such as cannellini, drained ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off all the cobs. Transfer to a bowl.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the scallions, bell pepper, jalapeno, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes or until the peppers soften.

3. Add the corn and cook 2 minutes more. Add the beans and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

4. Add the remaining butter, and stir until melted. Stir in all but 2 teaspoons of the parsley. Taste for seasoning, and add salt and crushed pepper, if you like. Garnish with the remaining parsley. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Karoline Boehm Goodnick can be reached at kboehmgoodnick@gmail.com