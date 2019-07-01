Red, white, and delicious: Patriotic foods for your Fourth of July celebrations

No, this doesn’t mean bacon and eggs, it’s all about pastries served up in the colors of the flag for the Fourth.

With Independence Day fast approaching, plans are being made to watch fireworks, retreat to quiet cabins and beaches, and of course, host family and friends for classic cookouts. What better way to celebrate summer and the signing of the Declaration of Independence than to feast on over-the-top foods that put even more fun in the Fourth.

(Kanes Donuts)

Kane’s Donuts, the Saugus favorite since 1955, is celebrating with party-ready flag-themed treats that are sure to impress friends and family. The classic, yeast-style doughnuts are topped with vanilla frosting decorated with sprinkles and red icing. The doughnuts are available daily at all locations through the holiday until they sell out.

Advertisement

Can’t get to Kane’s? Dunkin’s got holiday breakfast covered with a classic doughnut covered with flag-themed icing at select locations across the state.

(Bruegger’s Bagels)

Break out Bruegger’s Bagels’ famous red, white, and blue bagels for a true treat for the eyes. The chain will be taking pre-orders of the plain flavored tri-colored bagels through July 2, and they will be available in store while they last. Bruegger’s recommends pre-ordering if you’re feeding a crowd, as the bright bagels go fast.

Sweeten up the cookout

Sadly, not all of us have Ina Garten’s touch in the kitchen.

Red, White & Blue Trifle from Roche Bros. (Roche Bros.)

Fortunately, Roche Bros. supermarkets can help you be the sweet star of the cookout with a Strawberry Shortcake Flag Cake. Made with fresh whipped cream, strawberries, and blueberries, this cake will likely be the centerpiece of any celebration — just be sure to keep it on ice until it’s time to serve dessert. Roche Bros. also offers a Red, White & Blue Trifle and patriotic cupcakes through the Fourth.

Advertisement

Another ace in the hole for non-bakers is Flour Bakery, which will have red velvet cake with red, white, and blue sprinkles. And blueberry pie is the pie of the month all July long.

An adult nod to our forefathers

If you’re seeking a slightly more adult way to celebrate, the mixologists at Alibi Bar & Lounge at the Liberty Hotel created a cocktail fit for a patriot — the American 1776. A take on the French 75, this light cocktail is $11 and available until July 7. If you’d like to recreate at home, add 1½ ounces gin, ¼ ounce fresh lemon juice, ¼ ounce Curacao, and two dashes of Fee Foam bitters to a shaker. Shake with ice and pour into a Champagne flute over a ½ ounce of grenadine. Garnish with a strawberry.

American 1776 at Alibi Bar & Lounge at the Liberty Hotel. (Alibi Bar & Lounge)

Speaking of our forefathers, Samuel Adams Boston Brewery will be open normal hours on the holiday, giving tours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the taproom will be open for tastings until 8 p.m. They don’t have a specific brew tied to the holiday, but you would be celebrating Boston’s favorite patriot and one of the organizers of the Boston Tea Party with each sip of delicious beer.

Tanya Edwards can be reached at edwardstanyalynn

@gmail.com.