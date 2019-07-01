It’s time to enjoy Tick Tock Chocolates

Chocolates from Tick Tock Chocolates. (Jim Chaplin)

For years, Dee Chaplin has crafted chocolate bonbons with boldly flavored ganaches — luscious fillings mixed with raspberry puree and wasabi, chai, hibiscus, or a peanut butter gianduja. She’s impressed customers at farmers markets and pop-ups with her artistry and adornments on her array of chocolates, many meticulously hand-painted ($15 for 4; $31 for 9; $55 for 16). After all, Chaplin worked for years as a calibration engineer and draws on her skill for precision when she creates confections. With her husband Jim, a former social worker, Chaplin recently opened Tick Tock Chocolates, a small shop in Belmont. The couple lives in Waltham, dubbed the “Watch City” because of its heritage of watch making, and this inspired the name for the store. Chaplin uses Valrhona or Santa Barbara chocolate and ingredients from local companies to create, in small batches, bonbons and other confections, like dark chocolate bark embedded with pecans or cranberries and pistachios. White chocolate bars made with matcha, salted caramels, and pretzels dipped in organic dark chocolate are available, too. A pastry program at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts fueled Chaplin’s imagination for her new profession. The combinations frequently change, but one of her stellar creations is a small orb filled with milk chocolate ganache infused with Guinness and enrobed in dark chocolate, its exterior an inky colored cocoa butter. For another, she incorporates a Japanese spice blend to the velvety filling in a square enrobed with dark chocolate topped with yuzu salt. Would you like an initial or your company’s logo on a bonbon? Chaplin can do it. Her knack for detail and exactness serves her well as a chocolatier. “This is perfect for me,” she says. 111 Trapelo Road, Belmont, 781-684-9389, or go to www.ticktockchocolates.com.