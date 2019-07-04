Wachusett Brewing Co. comes to Cambridge, and Peregrine serves up the flavors of Italian islands

“This one is exciting.” said Ned LaFortune, founder and CEO of Wachusett, in a statement announcing the Cambridge plan. “We are going to focus this brewhouse on creating a world-class sour beer program, as well as some other really interesting and unique styles that I have wanted to do for a very long time.”

Expanding: Wachusett Brewing Co. plans to open its third taproom this fall, this time in the former John Harvard’s Brewery & Ale House space in Cambridge (33 Dunster St.). The company says the location will have a brewhouse, 16 rotating beers on tap, live entertainment, and a kitchen that will serve up creative flatbreads.

In May, the company announced that it would be the anchor tenant in the Worcester Public Market set to open in September, and still has its original location in Westminster. The Worcester and Cambridge locations will focus on producing smaller batch beers.

Opening: Peregrine at The Whitney Hotel (170 Charles St.) in Beacon Hill officially opens Monday, July 8. The restaurant is the second from husband-and-wife owners Joshua Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri, the team behind Juliet in Somerville, which was named one of the 50 best new restaurants in the United States by Bon Appetit in 2016. Peregrine will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will pay homage to the cuisine of the Italian island of Sardinia, as well as Sicily, Corsica, and Catalonia. Open Monday through Friday from 6:30-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Visit www.peregrineboston.com.

Re-opening: The Vintage Tea and Cake Co. has opened in Belmont (129 Belmont St.), offering a selection of teas, traditional English/Irish style scones, French macarons, lemon squares, and Irish brown bread, as well as iced teas and coffees. Owner Adel Donegan had closed the shop in 2015 to focus on her catering and wholesale baking business and growing family.

“At the time I couldn’t commit to running the store full time in addition to the catering/wholesale, as I juggled my work with my now-three boys. I now have a great team of women who help me manage the store, bake, and setup events, so I am ready to open the store as a full time bakery,” Donegan said.

The store also sells local jam, tea, and paper goods. Visit www.vintageteaandcake.com. Summer hours are Thursday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.