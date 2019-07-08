Recipe: Open a can of white beans, add harissa and olive oil, and puree. You’ll look brilliant.

For those moments when you need a snack for drinks and it has to be something easy, this spread of canned white beans with a spoonful of the North African chile paste harissa takes minutes to whir in a food processor and tastes delicious. Garnish it with a drizzle of olive oil and a spoonful of olives and use pita crackers or crudites for dipping.

1. In a food processor, tip in the beans with the liquid that clings to them after draining. Add the lemon juice, onion, garlic, salt, and the 1 teaspoon harissa. Pulse the mixture, occasionally stopping the machine to scrape down the sides of the work bowl, until it is smooth.

2. With the machine running, add the olive oil through the feed tube in a very thin stream. When all the oil is added, remove the cap and taste the spread for seasoning. Add more harissa, lemon juice, or salt, if you like.

3. In a shallow bowl, spread the bean dip. Sprinkle with olive oil and parsley and garnish with a few olives. Serve with pita bread cut into triangles and toasted or crudites. Sheryl Julian

