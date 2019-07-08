scorecardresearch

Recipe: A simple chickpea salad is sold as street food in Turkey

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated July 8, 2019, an hour ago
Turkish chickpea salad
Turkish chickpea salad(Toby Glanville)

Serves 4

Typically cooked in lamb stock, writes Musa Dagdeviren in “The Turkish Cookbook,” this chickpea salad is sold by vendors on the streets and in rolls in front of bakeries in southeastern Anatolia. The chickpeas start with dried legumes, which are soaked overnight, then tossed with sauteed onion, pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, sumac (ground dried berries with a slight lemon flavor), cumin, lemon juice, and herbs. The vegetarian version here is very flavorful.

1cup dried chickpeas, soaked overnight
4tablespoons olive oil
1medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
2cloves garlic, chopped
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1small red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into matchsticks
2sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced
½teaspoon ground cumin
½teaspoon crushed red pepper
1teaspoon sumac
2tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste
½bunch flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Large handful fresh basil leaves, chopped

1. In a saucepan, combine the chickpeas with water to cover. Bring to a boil, skim the foam on the surface, and lower the heat. Simmer for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the chickpeas are tender. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Meanwhile in a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. When it is hot, add the onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

3. Add the bell pepper and tomatoes. Cook for 2 minutes more. Stir the onion mixture into the chickpeas. Stir in the cumin, crushed pepper, sumac, lemon juice, parsley, and basil. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt, black pepper, or lemon juice, if you like. Chill until serving. Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “The Turkish Cookbook”

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.