Recipe: A simple chickpea salad is sold as street food in Turkey

Typically cooked in lamb stock, writes Musa Dagdeviren in “The Turkish Cookbook,” this chickpea salad is sold by vendors on the streets and in rolls in front of bakeries in southeastern Anatolia. The chickpeas start with dried legumes, which are soaked overnight, then tossed with sauteed onion, pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, sumac (ground dried berries with a slight lemon flavor), cumin, lemon juice, and herbs. The vegetarian version here is very flavorful.

1 cup dried chickpeas, soaked overnight 4 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 small red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into matchsticks 2 sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon sumac 2 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste ½ bunch flat-leaf parsley, chopped Large handful fresh basil leaves, chopped

1. In a saucepan, combine the chickpeas with water to cover. Bring to a boil, skim the foam on the surface, and lower the heat. Simmer for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the chickpeas are tender. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Meanwhile in a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. When it is hot, add the onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

3. Add the bell pepper and tomatoes. Cook for 2 minutes more. Stir the onion mixture into the chickpeas. Stir in the cumin, crushed pepper, sumac, lemon juice, parsley, and basil. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt, black pepper, or lemon juice, if you like. Chill until serving. Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “The Turkish Cookbook”

