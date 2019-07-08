Sixth annual A Taste of Ethnic Boston is not to be missed
Boston has no shortage of food festivals throughout the summer, featuring ice cream or seafood, lamb, even pickles. But one not to miss is the annual A Taste of Ethnic Boston. This year, the festival’s sixth, will be held at Ned Devine’s Irish Pub at Faneuil Hall on July 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The culinary adventure will showcase at least 16 restaurants — many run by families — as well as food trucks and caterers (the list is still growing). It’s a way to discover the diverse eateries scattered around Greater Boston, while letting the owners show off dishes of their heritage. Taste jollof rice cooked in a flavorful tomato sauce from Nigerian restaurant Suya Joint in Dudley Square; savor Cape Verdean grilled octopus and fried yucca by Dorchester’s Restaurante Cesaria. Yuma in Allston, which serves hard-to-find Myanmar cuisine, is sampling coconut chicken soup and tea salad made with pickled tea leaves. “People don’t know about our food. We are unique. I want to show our culture and its food,” says Yuma’s owner, Sai Kyaw. Lower Roxbury’s Slade’s Bar & Grill will serve its soul food, and Zaaki food truck is bringing Mediterranean dishes. There are desserts, too — whoopie pies from The Whoo(pie) Wagon in s’mores, banana chocolate chip and pumpkin, as well as Sweet Teez’s Jamaican rum cake infused with port wine. Boston-based networking group Get Konnected! hosts the event. A portion of the proceeds benefit CommonWealth Kitchen, which provides shared kitchens and business help to aspiring food companies. For tickets ($30), go to www.bit.ly/ATOEB6.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
