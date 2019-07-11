Art with your meal, and a new patio opens at Eataly

“Our menu will have a global influence, just like the museum, and will always be a work in progress — driven by the distinct seasons of New England as well as local farms, fisheries, and artisans,” he said in a release. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and weekends from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. In good weather, dine on fluke crudo, dry-aged prime sirloin, and al fresco, overlooking the Calderwood Courtyard.

Openings: Still life, sculpture — and, now, small plates. On Wednesday, July 10, the Museum of Fine Arts (465 Huntington Ave. at Forsyth Way) opened 465 Bar and Restaurant in the Linde Family Wing for Contemporary Art. Executive Chef Brian Flagg serves seasonal dishes, sourced locally.

Patios: Eataly Boston’s outdoor restaurant, Il Patio di Eataly (800 Boylston St. at Ring Road), has opened with an outdoor bar and garden. Sip a Negroni, snack on fava bean hummus and margherita pizzas, and get there early — it’s first-come, first-served. It opens at 11:30 a.m. daily, through September.

Closings: Woburn has long been a hot spot for Chinese food, home to destinations such as Gene’s Flatbread Café and the Baldwin Bar at Sichuan Garden. Sadly, New China Pearl (288 Mishawum Road at Commerce Way), a reliable weekend haunt for cart-style dim sum enhanced by ample parking, will shutter on Tuesday, July 16. Its lease has expired after an 11-year-run. Get your clams in black bean sauce while you can.

Music: South End steakhouse Boston Chops (1375 Washington St. at Union Park Street) hosts a live jazz series spotlighting Berklee College of Music performers through Sept. 1. The performances happen on the patio Tuesdays through Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and during Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Tuesdays, listen to jazz piano; on Wednesdays, trumpet; on Thursdays, strings; and on Sundays, R&B.KARA BASKIN

