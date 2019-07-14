Recipe: Fill a cornmeal cookie crust with fresh blueberries for a beautiful summer kuchen

Kuchen (cake in German) can come a number of ways. This one begins with a cornmeal cookie crust that is filled with lightly sweetened blueberries and a little cornstarch to thicken the juices. Like many fruit pastries, it’s very good served warm. To get the timing right, the dough can be made a day ahead, pressed into the pan, covered, and refrigerated overnight. The next day, while the oven heats, gently mix the berry filling and tip it into the crust. For bakers who like to make pastry with their hands instead of a food processor, work the butter into the dry ingredients with your fingers, then use a fork to stir in the egg until the crumbs clump together in a soft dough. A ragged edge on this kuchen is perfectly fine. It will brown nicely and contain the berries, and a last-minute sprinkle of confectioners’ sugar gives this rustic summer kuchen a little polish.

PASTRY

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan and sprinkling) 1 cup flour ⅓ cup yellow cornmeal ⅓ cup granulated sugar ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt Grated rind of 1 lemon ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut up 1 egg

1. Butter a 9-inch springform pan. Sprinkle the pan with flour and tap out the excess.

2. In a food processor, pulse the flour, cornmeal, granulated sugar, baking power, salt, and lemon rind to blend them. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture forms small crumbs. Add the egg and pulse until the mixture holds together in large clumps.

3. Tip the dough into the springform pan. Use floured fingers to press the dough evenly on the bottom and about 1 inch up the sides of the pan.

FILLING

¼ cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1½ pints blueberries (about 3 cups) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. In a bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cornstarch. Add the blueberries and mix gently with a large spoon. Transfer to the crust.

3. Bake the kuchen for 50 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

4. Set the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. With a small spatula, loosen the kuchen from the sides of the pan; release the spring latch and lift it off. Before serving, sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Jean Kressy

