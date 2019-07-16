This is nuts: Peanut butter, now in powder form

If you love peanut butter but are leery of all those fat calories, PBFit might be the way to go. Made by pressing gently roasted peanuts to remove most of the fat and calories, then dried and ground into an easy to reconstitute powder, PBFit powdered nut butter has 87 percent less fat and only a third of the calories of traditional peanut butter. Not only is it quite tasty, it’s incredibly simple to use — just add water — which makes it especially appealing for travel, and you can mix it into anything, from smoothies and oatmeal to Thai peanut sauce and cookie recipes, adding an extra boost of protein and peanut flavor. In addition to the original version, PBFit comes in sugar-free, organic, and with a hint of chocolate flavor. Starting at $7.98 for 8 ounces. Available online at www.pbfit.com and at select Star Market, Hannaford, Walmart, Costco, and Big Y stores.