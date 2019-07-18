Sally’s Sandwiches at Blackbird Doughnuts, and a Craigie on Main pop-up at Alcove

Openings: Blackbird Doughnuts has gotten into the sandwich game. Their original South End location (492 Tremont St. at Berkeley Street) now shares space with Sally’s Sandwiches, named after owner Rebecca Roth Gullo’s mom. (She appears in artwork on the walls and menus throughout.)

In addition to doughnuts, served as usual, stock up on house-roasted porchetta and brisket, falafel, roast turkey, grilled cheese — and breakfast tacos, too. Order for takeout or get delivery through Caviar until 3 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, Black Lamb has opened down the street (571 Tremont St. at Union Park), the latest from the team behind Bar Mezzana, No Relation, and Shore Leave. It replaces Stephi’s on Tremont. Executive chef Chris Drown comes from the South End’s late, lamented Hamersley’s Bistro, and the team calls this restaurant their “love letter” to the neighborhood. The American brasserie will serve burgers, lobster rolls, and raw bar dishes at lunch and dinner. Come August, dine on a 28-seat patio.