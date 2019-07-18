Sally’s Sandwiches at Blackbird Doughnuts, and a Craigie on Main pop-up at Alcove
Openings: Blackbird Doughnuts has gotten into the sandwich game. Their original South End location (492 Tremont St. at Berkeley Street) now shares space with Sally’s Sandwiches, named after owner Rebecca Roth Gullo’s mom. (She appears in artwork on the walls and menus throughout.)
In addition to doughnuts, served as usual, stock up on house-roasted porchetta and brisket, falafel, roast turkey, grilled cheese — and breakfast tacos, too. Order for takeout or get delivery through Caviar until 3 p.m. daily.
Meanwhile, Black Lamb has opened down the street (571 Tremont St. at Union Park), the latest from the team behind Bar Mezzana, No Relation, and Shore Leave. It replaces Stephi’s on Tremont. Executive chef Chris Drown comes from the South End’s late, lamented Hamersley’s Bistro, and the team calls this restaurant their “love letter” to the neighborhood. The American brasserie will serve burgers, lobster rolls, and raw bar dishes at lunch and dinner. Come August, dine on a 28-seat patio.
Further down Tremont, Ilona (783 Tremont St. at Massachusetts Avenue) is now serving eastern Mediterranean mezze, replacing the Parish Café. Enjoy deep-fried sardines, swordfish kebabs, and salt cod fritters in a teal-and-gold space that’s more South Beach than South End.
Steak-frites specialist Kingston Cuts has opened downtown (25 Kingston St. at Summer Street), with a focus on value (in steakhouse terms, at least). Frites start at $16 and burgers are $15; there’s also a healthy selection of low-and no-alcohol drinks. It’s currently open weekdays from 11 a.m.
Pop-ups: Visit the West End’s Alcove (50 Lovejoy Wharf) on Tuesday, July 30, for a one-night pop-up with Craigie on Main. Alcove owner Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli was the opening bar manager at Craigie 10 years ago, working under chef Tony Maws. Now Maws will visit his disciple’s lair, serving nostalgic Craigie dishes including fried clams, corn pasta with lobster and chicken liver cream, and pork belly. Schlesinger-Guidelli will serve cocktails from his Cambridge days.
