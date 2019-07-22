Genius watermelon slicer, cubed

There are various devices to slice watermelon other than a sharp knife. But the new Slicester Watermelon Tool from Chef’n is worth adding another gadget to the kitchen drawer. It neatly slices 1-inch cubes and serves as well ($10). Press the tool down into the flesh of a half melon and pull it through the fruit. Turn the watermelon and make perpendicular slices to create cubes, and then lift them out with the rubber handles that act like tongs. Use it also with cantaloupe and honeydew to deliver little squares to snack on or for a fruit salad, mess-free. Available at Williams Sonoma locations or go to www.chefn.com.