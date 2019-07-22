Pretty, practical, and plastic-free food wraps

Do you care whether your food wraps are fashionable? The new Z Wraps are, and eco-friendly as well. Designed by Easthampton mom Michelle Zimora, the reusable wraps are handcrafted with cotton fabrics in lovely designs coated with organic beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin. The warmth of your hands softens the waxy cloth so it adheres around the food and creates a tight seal, an old fashioned approach to keeping sandwiches, snacks, or leftovers fresh. Zimora wanted an alternative to plastic wrap to pack her daughters’ lunches. She picked one of her favorite printed fabrics and coated it with the blend. When moms asked where they could buy them, Zimora was propelled to start the business. Breathable, with antifungal and antimicrobial properties, Z Wraps come in six different prints and four sizes — from small enough to wrap a lemon to extra-large, which can cover a big casserole dish ($7.50 to $15.95). Wash them in cold water and mild soap and air dry. You can use each at least 100 times and reduce waste in style. Available at Davis Squared, 409 Highland Ave., Somerville, 617-666-6700; Crafty Yankee, 1838 Mass Ave., Lexington, 781-863-1219; Field House, 265 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-3004; Sur La Table locations, or go to www.myzwraps.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND