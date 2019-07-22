Recipe: Salmon burgers in buns with corn salsa are the ultimate fish sandwiches

The salmon is mixed with coarsely mashed russet potatoes, which are drier than golden-flesh potatoes and give the burgers lots of texture. Gently poach a piece of salmon—any kind that’s in your market — and cook it just to the point of doneness so it doesn’t dry out. Salmon has pin bones, and they may or may not have been removed by the fishmonger, so be sure to check the cooked fish as you flake it with your fingers. Blend the salmon with the potatoes, add lots of lemon, parsley, cilantro, scallions, and some soft breadcrumbs. Shape the patties and let the burgers chill in the fridge so they’re firm. They go under the broiler, which is a good deal easier (and less messy) than cooking them in batches in a skillet.

On a night when the grill is full of beef burgers, slide these salmon burgers under the broiler. Tuck them into soft buns and top with a lime-spiked salsa mixed with corn, avocado, and tomatoes. They’re the ultimate fish sandwiches.

The size of these burgers is hefty, but you can make them any size you like. You can also make the burgers, wrap extras in plastic wrap, slip them into a zipper bag, and freeze for up to two months. They’ll make a quick meal on a busy night. But that’s assuming you have some left.

SALLY PASLEY VARGAS

Salmon burgers with avocado and corn salsa

Makes 6 large burgers

SALSA

Salt, to taste 1 ear fresh corn, kernels removed (about 1 cup) 1 avocado, cut into small cubes 1 medium tomato, cut into small cubes Juice of 1 lime 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro ¼ teaspoon liquid hot sauce, or to taste

1. Bring a small saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the corn and cook 1 minute. Drain, rinse with cold water, and pat dry with paper towels.

2. Tip the corn into a bowl. Add the avocado, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and hot sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more hot sauce or salt, if you like.

BURGERS

2 russet potatoes (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks Salt and pepper, to taste 1¼ pound piece fresh salmon (skin on) 2 eggs Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 3 scallions, thinly sliced (including some of the dark green) ½ cup soft, fresh breadcrumbs 4 tablespoons olive oil, or more

if needed 6 hamburger or brioche buns 1 large tomato, cut into 6 slices

1. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes, a large pinch of salt, and water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer the potatoes for 12 to 14 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife.

2. Drain the potatoes into a colander and return them to the pan. With a potato masher, coarsely mash them.

3. In a large flameproof casserole, bring about 1½ inches of water and a large pinch of salt to a simmer over high heat. Carefully set the fish in the water, lower the heat to medium-low, and cover the pan. Simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the fish flakes but is still slightly translucent (130 to 135 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.) Transfer to a plate to cool. The fish will continue to cook for a few minutes as it rests.

4. When the fish is cool, remove and discard the skin, and with your fingers, flake the salmon into 1-inch pieces. Watch for any pin bones and remove them.

5. In a large bowl with a fork, beat the eggs with a generous pinch of salt, pepper, lemon rind and juice, parsley, cilantro, and scallions. Mix to blend them. Stir in the mashed potatoes, breadcrumbs, and salmon until well mixed.

6. Shape the mixture into 6 patties, about 3½ inches each. Set them on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 1 hour.

7. Set an oven rack 3 or 4 inches from the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Brush a rimmed baking sheet generously with some of the olive oil.

8. Place the burgers on the baking sheet and brush the tops with oil. Broil for 6 to 7 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown. Remove the pan from the oven, carefully turn the burgers and brush with more oil. Continue broiling for 6 to 7 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown. (Total broiling time is 12 to 14 minutes.) Serve on buns with tomato slices and salsa.

