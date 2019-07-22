Is your egg done? No more guessing

OXO’s new Punctual Egg Timer and Piercer ($19.99, with batteries) eliminates any guesswork and simplifies the process of boiling eggs. It’s a neatly designed unit that takes less counter space than a coffee mug and is easy to use. The gadget, which can be adjusted for different size eggs, has a piercer that makes a tiny hole in the shell to prevent cracking and facilitate peeling, and a timer with a helpful doneness guide. Once the egg size and degree of doneness are selected, the egg is pressed on the piercer, which snaps a hole in the shell. When the eggs go into the boiling water and the timer starts, a progress bar lights up and the timer will flash and beep when the eggs are done. The unit is made so the timer can be changed partway through cooking. A safety feature locks the piercer in place when not being used. OXO has thought of everything. Available at Duck Soup, Mill Village Shopping Center, 365 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, 978-443-3825; Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; and TAGS Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711.