Getting Salty with pastry chef Mary Edinger of Table at Season to Taste

What’s the first restaurant that you ever visited in Boston? I’m pretty sure it was Hungry Mother. I went there when I was waiting to start my first job at Craigie on Main. I sat at the bar by myself and mentioned how I was going to start working at Craigie. I was fresh out of culinary school. They sent me so much stuff! It was so sweet. I was overserved for a 21-year-old.

Many people know chef Carl Dooley from Cambridge’s Table at Season to Taste — he was on “Top Chef,” after all, and he often doubles as a server. Pastry chef Mary Edinger, 30, flies beneath the radar, but her resume is impressive: She opened the 20-seat restaurant with Dooley three years ago after working as the pastry chef at No. 9 Park, the Kirkland Tap & Trotter, and Craigie on Main.

What’s one thing you’d like to fix about the restaurant industry here? This isn’t Boston-specific. In general — forgive me for getting a little political — I’d love to see more of our Latin American and immigrant workers learning more skilled jobs. They’re these powerhouses in the dish pit, usually, which takes a ton of energy, but not a ton of learned skill. It doesn’t help them move up the chain. I’ve seen it happen in a couple places, though, and they’re the best, most loyal employees.

What other restaurants do you visit? I like to go to the Market [Restaurant] in Gloucester. They’re similar to us, and right on the water. They’re small, a prix-fixe every night, only a couple choices. They’re seasonal and do a good job of sourcing from farms on the North Shore. I also really like going to Mamaleh’s. And I like the Neighborhood Restaurant in Union Square.

What’s your earliest food memory that made you think: I want to work in restaurants? My dad used to run a Quaker conference center, and they had a kitchen for the groups that would come in. As a kid, I’d hang out there and arrange the store-bought petit fours on platters! I’d spend hours doing that.

What’s the worst restaurant experience you’ve ever had? I was vegetarian for a long time. And a pet peeve, a First World pet peeve, is going to fine-dining restaurants where their solution is to overfeed you so many carbs and starches! Also, being on the other side, watching a lot of not strictly non-vegetarian food getting served to vegetarians is a bummer.

How could the Boston food scene improve? I think something that hopefully is going to change in 10 to 20 years is the hospitality-included model that we’re doing at the Table now. I think that it’s been a positive experience at our restaurant, and if it became standard across the city, it would be easier to maintain skilled people and pay them fairly.

Name three adjectives for Boston diners. Adventurous, up for whatever we’re willing to put in front of them. Well-educated about food, which is new in the past 10 or 15 years. I think people know what they’re talking about and know what questions to ask. And something I really experience here is our guests being really respectful. You can go into some restaurants and be treated just as service staff. Our guests talk to us as people, which is really nice.

What’s the most overdone trend right now? It’s pretty pervasive in the dessert world: I think there’s a lot of focus on fussy plating, instead of on really good flavors.

What type of restaurant is Boston missing? I haven’t had a lot of good Mexican food around here. Maybe I just don’t know. Also, bakery-wise, we’re missing people who do croissants and laminated dough.

What are you reading? A novel called “The Power,” about girls across the world being born with this mutation that gives them the power to shock people.

How’s your commute? It’s not too bad. I live in Everett; I drive. There’s not really another option unless I want to spend an hour on a bus. It’s getting a little worse with the casino.

What’s the one food you never want to eat again? Truffle fries with fake truffle oil.

What’s your most missed Boston restaurant? Hungry Mother. Big time!

Who was your most memorable customer? Yo-Yo Ma. He’s so sweet. He came in for his daughter’s birthday. I think what was really great is that we respected his space. Everyone was like, ‘We know who that is. We’re going to give him his time with his family.’ And then he was super-appreciative and shook all of our hands.

If you had to eat your last meal in Boston, what would it be? I don’t have a specific food, but the patio at Oleana. It’s just a really nice environment. You feel like you’ve escaped from the city.

