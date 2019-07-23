Recipe: For the hosts who have everything, bake a walnut-streusel coffee cake and carry it in the pan

For summer hosts who have everything: Bake a cinnamon coffee cake in an 8-inch square for your weekend breakfast. It’s easy to carry in its pan and with a little fruit and yogurt, you have a fine spread. The walnut-streusel topping is crunchy with every bite of cinnamon-scented cake. Once you prep the ingredients, the cake takes minutes to assemble.

STREUSEL

¾ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 1 teaspoon ground

cinnamon ⅓ cup light brown sugar 2 tablespoons flour Pinch of salt ¼ teaspoon vanilla

extract 3 tablespoons butter, melted

1. In a bowl, blend the walnuts, cinnamon, sugar, flour, and salt.

2. Stir the vanilla into the melted butter. Spoon the butter mixture over the walnut mixture and mix thoroughly, forming little moist clumps.

CAKE

Advertisement

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking

powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 1½ teaspoons ground

cinnamon ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room

temperature 1 cup granulated sugar 2 eggs plus 1 extra yolk 1 teaspoon vanilla

extract ⅔ cup sour cream Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square cake pan. Dust the pan with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, cream the butter on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar in 2 additions, beating for 1 minute after each. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, mixing only until incorporated, followed by the egg yolk and vanilla. The mixture may look curdled; that’s OK.

4. On low speed, beat in half of the flour mixture, then the sour cream, then the remaining flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Spoon the batter into the pan and lightly smooth the top. Sprinkle the streusel evenly on the batter. Tap the pan once hard on the counter.

6. Bake the cake for 45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs attached. The baked cake will pull away slightly from the sides of the pan and the top will be set. Set the cake on a rack to cool. Dust the top with confectioners’ sugar before cutting into squares. Lisa Yockelson

Advertisement

Lisa Yockelson can be reached at Bakinggirlauthor@gmail.com.