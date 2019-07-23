Recipe: Spicy watermelon gazpacho has all the elements of the classic soup — with a chile pepper

When your household has almost worked its way through a big watermelon, and can’t face more juicy red wedges, blend some of the fruit with the traditional gazpacho components into a cool summer bowl. This is one variation of the classic Spanish soup, which many cooks claim is best ice cold. To get a good chill on everything, refrigerate the soup ingredients both before and after blending them, and serve in chilled bowls or glasses. Spicy gazpacho with a chile pepper is even more refreshing, but you need to make sure the soup isn’t too spicy. Start with half or a quarter of the serrano pepper. Taste the soup once it’s blended, and add more chile, if you like. Top servings with a watermelon-olive salad and crumbled feta.

(Karoline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe)

SOUP

2 cups chopped seedless red watermelon 2 plum tomatoes, cored and chopped ½ cucumber, peeled and chopped 1 red bell pepper, chopped 1 serrano pepper, or other small chile pepper, seeded and chopped 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced 1 cup torn baguette

pieces 1 tablespoon sweet

paprika ¼ cup sherry vinegar ½ cup olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, serrano or chile pepper, garlic, baguette, paprika, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Working in batches, puree the mixture in a blender until smooth.

3. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and black pepper or chile pepper, if you like. Refrigerate until very cold.

GARNISH

½ cup chopped green

olives ½ cup finely chopped red watermelon ½ small shallot, finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste Extra olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

1. In a bowl, toss the olives, watermelon, shallot, mint, olive oil, salt, and black pepper.

2. Ladle the soup into 4 chilled bowls or glasses. Drizzle the top with olive oil. Garnish each bowl with some of the watermelon mixture and sprinkle with feta.

