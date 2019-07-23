scorecardresearch

Recipe: Spicy watermelon gazpacho has all the elements of the classic soup — with a chile pepper

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,July 23, 2019, 2 hours ago
Spicy watermelon gazpacho
Spicy watermelon gazpacho(Karoline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe)

Serves 4

When your household has almost worked its way through a big watermelon, and can’t face more juicy red wedges, blend some of the fruit with the traditional gazpacho components into a cool summer bowl. This is one variation of the classic Spanish soup, which many cooks claim is best ice cold. To get a good chill on everything, refrigerate the soup ingredients both before and after blending them, and serve in chilled bowls or glasses. Spicy gazpacho with a chile pepper is even more refreshing, but you need to make sure the soup isn’t too spicy. Start with half or a quarter of the serrano pepper. Taste the soup once it’s blended, and add more chile, if you like. Top servings with a watermelon-olive salad and crumbled feta.

SOUP

2cups chopped seedless red watermelon
2plum tomatoes, cored and chopped
½cucumber, peeled and chopped
1red bell pepper, chopped
1serrano pepper, or other small chile pepper, seeded and chopped
1clove garlic, thinly sliced
1cup torn baguette
pieces
1tablespoon sweet
paprika
¼cup sherry vinegar
½cup olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, serrano or chile pepper, garlic, baguette, paprika, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Working in batches, puree the mixture in a blender until smooth.

3. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and black pepper or chile pepper, if you like. Refrigerate until very cold.

GARNISH

½cup chopped green
olives
½cup finely chopped red watermelon
½small shallot, finely chopped
2tablespoons chopped fresh mint
2tablespoons olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)
2tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

1. In a bowl, toss the olives, watermelon, shallot, mint, olive oil, salt, and black pepper.

2. Ladle the soup into 4 chilled bowls or glasses. Drizzle the top with olive oil. Garnish each bowl with some of the watermelon mixture and sprinkle with feta.
Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Karoline Boehm Goodnick can be reached at kboehmgoodnick@gmail.com