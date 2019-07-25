Oyster Club and The Emory set to open, plus a Sycamore pop-up at Tasting Counter

Openings: Restaurateur and fly fisherman Chris Parsons (Catch, Steel & Rye) opens the Oyster Club on Saturday, July 27, in the old Via Matta and Doretta Taverna space downtown (79 Park Plz. at Arlington Street). The seafood restaurant offers daily lobster specials (tacos, soup, gumbo); a vast tinned and house-smoked seafood assortment; and, of course, a raw bar with plenty of oysters. Dine inside or al fresco for lunch and dinner daily.

The Emory plans to launch on Monday, July 29, in Beacon Hill (21 Beacon St. at Bowdoin Street). Owner Andy Kilgore (No. 9 Park, Stoddard’s) runs the neighborhood kitchen; Derek Robert (Townsman) is executive chef. Enjoy buffalo sweetbreads with bleu cheese mousse; burgers with garlic cheddar fondue; beef fat popovers; and a full New England clam bake. (Yes, there are salads, too.) Visit daily at lunch and dinner.