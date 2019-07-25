Oyster Club and The Emory set to open, plus a Sycamore pop-up at Tasting Counter
Openings: Restaurateur and fly fisherman Chris Parsons (Catch, Steel & Rye) opens the Oyster Club on Saturday, July 27, in the old Via Matta and Doretta Taverna space downtown (79 Park Plz. at Arlington Street). The seafood restaurant offers daily lobster specials (tacos, soup, gumbo); a vast tinned and house-smoked seafood assortment; and, of course, a raw bar with plenty of oysters. Dine inside or al fresco for lunch and dinner daily.
The Emory plans to launch on Monday, July 29, in Beacon Hill (21 Beacon St. at Bowdoin Street). Owner Andy Kilgore (No. 9 Park, Stoddard’s) runs the neighborhood kitchen; Derek Robert (Townsman) is executive chef. Enjoy buffalo sweetbreads with bleu cheese mousse; burgers with garlic cheddar fondue; beef fat popovers; and a full New England clam bake. (Yes, there are salads, too.) Visit daily at lunch and dinner.
Coming soon: The team behind Love Art Sushi and Love Art Udon will launch two new poke restaurants in the coming months: Love Art Poke at Congress Square (40 Water St. at Congress Street) and POKE by Love Art at The Beverly (103 Beverly St. at Valenti Way), also home to A&B Burgers.
In Needham, chef Mike Fucci (the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen”) will open Chef Mike’s (73 Highland St. at Riverside Street) this month. Enjoy fresh-made hot and cold subs, pasta specials, wings, and salads, plus catering.
Pop-ups: Visit the wine bar at Somerville’s Tasting Counter (14 Tyler St. at Properzi Way) on Tuesday, July 30, for a pop-up with Lydia Reichert from Newton’s Sycamore. She’ll serve cool plates for hot nights: fluke crudo with plums, cucumbers, and shisho, smoked bluefish pâté, and Calabrian chili sausage skewers, each paired with summery wines by the glass. Walk-ins only.
KARA BASKIN