Welcome to T&B, a pizza parlor with polish in Somerville’s Union Square

The back story Husband-and-wife owners Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann drew devotees in Huron Village with their neighborhood fine-dining restaurant, T.W. Food, and continue to lure loyalists at Bronwyn, a German restaurant next door. (There were also shorter-lived ventures, such as Playska, a Balkan sandwich shop in Inman Square, and Self-Portrait, which replaced T.W.) French-trained Tim Wiechmann’s food is exacting yet stops short of fussiness; when he’s on, he’s really on. Oh, and admire the wooden tables. He made them himself.

Scallop ceviche Roman al taglio pie at T&B Pizza. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

What to eat Think of T&B as a really lovely bar. You can make a meal out of cold plates ($6 and up): charcuterie with tangy New Hampshire Landaff cheese and smoked salmon, chilled artichoke dip (with roasted onions and jalapenos — not your mom’s version), blackened eggplant baba ghanoush. Or warm plates ($8 and up): Wellfleet oysters au gratin; a bacon burger with raclette. But the focus is pizza, cooked in a custom wood-burning oven anchored behind a gleaming mahogany bar. If you’re looking for oily pepperoni, move along, please. The thinner Neapolitan versions ($14 and up) are topped with things like rum-soaked pineapple or finocchionna, a fennel-heavy Tuscan salami. Roman pies ($17 and up), with dough fermented for 36 hours, are softer and elastic. You can smell the kielbasa and pepper pie from across the small brick dining room, sharp and garlicky. Portions of each can easily feed two, maybe three, hungry people. But Wiechmann also appears to understand his neighbors’ baser instincts: On Thursday through Saturday nights, get a $12 slice of pizza, beer, and a shot after 10:30 p.m.

What to drink Cocktail maven Jason Kilgore (Backbar, Uni, the Hawthorne) developed a roster of classic drinks: margaritas, gin martinis, negronis, all for $12. Glasses of wine, selected by Wiechmann for their offbeat appeal, are $10.

Bacon and jalapeno pizza at T&B. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

The Takeaway A subtle brick-walled affair, with exposed pipes, an open kitchen, cozy corner tables, and idiosyncratically topped pizzas worthy of a gourmet family pilgrimage or a hazy late-night detour. Also the sort of place a mysterious artist might take a bedazzled paramour to cement his eccentricity: “Ah, but I must have speck! And I never take my pizza without roasted peaches!”

251 Washington St., Somerville, 617-764-4054, www.tbpizza.com

