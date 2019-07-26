Batali’s restaurant Babbo Pizzera e Enoteca to close by September

According to an e-mail obtained by the Globe from B&B Hospitality, Babbo Pizzera e Enoteca will close, laying off 62 employees by Sept. 15. The message from B&B Hospitality director Missy Andriazola notes that the closure of the Fan Pier restaurant is “expected to be permanent.” Boston manager Jeronimo Ramales confirmed the closure, noting that doors could shut slightly earlier than the September date.

“Come back and see us before then,” he said.

Two of the three bars in Babbo Pizzera e Enoteca. (LANE TURNER/GLOBE STAFF FILE PHOTO)

Babbo opened to much fanfare in the spring of 2015, helmed by Mario Batali. Batali’s fortunes have changed in the wake of sexual assault allegations. In December 2017, three of Batali’s former employees and a chef who did not work for him accused him of inappropriately touching them, according to an article on food publication Eater. More accusations followed, including a 2017 incident at Towne Stove and Spirits on Boylston Street. Batali was charged with indecent assault and battery and was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in May 2019, where he pleaded not guilty.