Batali’s restaurant Babbo Pizzera e Enoteca to close by September
According to an e-mail obtained by the Globe from B&B Hospitality, Babbo Pizzera e Enoteca will close, laying off 62 employees by Sept. 15. The message from B&B Hospitality director Missy Andriazola notes that the closure of the Fan Pier restaurant is “expected to be permanent.” Boston manager Jeronimo Ramales confirmed the closure, noting that doors could shut slightly earlier than the September date.
“Come back and see us before then,” he said.
Babbo opened to much fanfare in the spring of 2015, helmed by Mario Batali. Batali’s fortunes have changed in the wake of sexual assault allegations. In December 2017, three of Batali’s former employees and a chef who did not work for him accused him of inappropriately touching them, according to an article on food publication Eater. More accusations followed, including a 2017 incident at Towne Stove and Spirits on Boylston Street. Batali was charged with indecent assault and battery and was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in May 2019, where he pleaded not guilty.
But four years ago, Batali was riding high at an opening party, spinning pizzas and sampling charcuterie. He toasted the crowd, shouting, “I’m bullish on Boston! I love this town!” He later told the Globe, “Boston is a sporting, artistic, energetic, wild place. Our challenge is to make sure Bostonians understand we want to be in their family. We’re not here to show them the Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich way. We’re here to share with them the experience and be a part of their lives.”
Babbo specializes in pizza and pasta, and received 2.5 stars in a 2015 Globe review. A higher-end New York City version is operated by Bastianich, who had been Batali’s longtime partner.
Batali has since stepped away from his restaurant and business ventures, which also include Eataly Boston.
