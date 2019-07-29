Fizzy summer wines offer lighthearted refreshment

Vincent Alexis of Château Barouillet has ample tradition from which to draw — think eight generations’ worth. The winemaker, who works with his father and grandfather on family properties near the town of Bergerac in southwestern France, makes a pétillant naturel (“pét-nat”) called “Splash!” Juice from organic semillon grapes ferments at cold temperatures for a month, then is bottled before the yeast has completed its work. As fermentation finishes in bottle, CO2 is trapped under a crown cap. Because sediment is not disgorged, the wine is slightly cloudy. The bottle’s front label, done in the style of a vintage comic book, might lead you to wonder if the wine is all froth and no substance; but rest assured that its light-touch packaging houses a skillfully crafted pour.

When it comes to warm weather libations, it’s hard to resist a chilly tumbler of fizz. Three winemakers — one from France and two from the United States — produce meticulously crafted bubblies that take a lighthearted approach to summer refreshment.

Andrew Jones crafts a sparkler that stands out in a crowd. The founder and winemaker of Field Recordings — located in the urban collective Plough Wine Group in Paso Robles, Calif. — makes a pét-nat out of chardonnay and (surprise!) Mosaic hops, best known in the beer world for lending complex, tropical aromatics. Other winemakers have used hops this way, and Jones felt compelled to run his own experiment. If you think hops-enhanced wine is just a gimmick, know that this effervescent sipper is beguilingly delicious.

Drew Baker, Lisa Hinton, and Ashli Johnson — respectively, the farmer, winemaker, and general manager at Old Westminster Winery — have put northern Maryland on the vinous map once again. The siblings are making piquette, a spritzy wine beverage whose heritage reaches back centuries. Water is added to pomace (grapes that have already been pressed once) and fermentation commences. What results is a low-alcohol quaff that’s tart, bubbly, and packaged in a convenient can. Made primarily from pinot gris and vidal blanc, with effervescence created in tank, it’s easily found on shop shelves — just in time for the dog days of August.

Field Recordings Dry Hop Pét-Nat 2018 With a frothy head of mousse, this sparkler offers assertive aromas of tinned lychee, leading to a tart and dry palate of lemon, crunchy peach, and subtle notes of tropical fruit. 10.7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $22. At Porter Square Wine & Spirits, Cambridge, 617-547-3110; The Wine Press, Brookline, 617-277-7020.

Château Barouillet “Splash!” 2018 Attractively yeasty aromas combine with white petals, yellow tree fruit, and appealing minerality on the nose. This confidently effervescent sipper offers a lovely mouthful of peach, Meyer lemon, and sea-spray saltiness. 9.5 percent ABV. Around $20. At The Wine Press, Fenway, 857-233-4872; Blanchards Wines & Spirits, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-9300.

Old Westminster Winery, Skin Contact Piquette Spritzer Scents of candied peach, pear and raspberry lead to a thirst-quenching palate that’s fizzy and tart. Chill these cans in an ice chest and enjoy. 6 percent ABV. Around $6 per 12-ounce can. At Porter Square Wine & Spirits; Dave’s Fresh Pasta, Somerville, 617-623-0867.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.