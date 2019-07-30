Farm fresh veggies, eggs, and meats, delivered right to your door? There’s an app for that

But what if you’re a fan of farm-to-table vegetables, of choosing carefully curated meats, specially sourced spices, or eggs hours from the henhouse? That takes more planning, and possibly several trips to farm stands, farmers’ markets, or specialty shops. In a busy world with lots of traffic, shopping locally can be daunting and time-consuming. Matthew Tortora, with his WhatsGood app, has a solution for that. “We aim to flip the model in how food is distributed,” says Tortora.

If you’re like many consumers today, shopping for clothes, electronics, and toiletries is done with a click of the mouse. You might even shop for groceries that way. And everything arrives at your door.

Using the WhatsGood mobile app, I recently scrolled through the produce offerings of farms such as Ward’s Berry Farm in Sharon, beef and pork from Cascade Brook Farm in North Sutton, N.H., fish from Tony’s Seafood in Rhode Island, and oysters from Island Creek Oyster from Duxbury, plus many more farms and purveyors. The purchasing process was about the same as Amazon or any online purchase, though the money goes directly to the farm or producer, with a small fee to the WhatsGood service. Then a few days later, I picked up green and yellow beans, radishes, cucumbers, and beets, packed in a canvas satchel with ice packs, that had been delivered by farmers and producers who are within a 2-hour drive time from the city. If I lived within 5 miles of the pickup point, the purchases could have been delivered to my door for a $5 fee.

To Tortora’s way of thinking, using the technology of the startup WhatsGood means the middleman is cut out. The consumer is basically dealing directly with the farmer or producer; WhatsGood, which is based in Rhode Island, does not sell the products, but is the facilitator, or aggregator, with its employees sorting and distributing the buyer’s purchases into containers. Since the farmer or producer is selling up front and being paid before the pickup, he or she knows just what to deliver to the pickup point, and there is little waste. And, Tortora says, the customer is buying exactly what they want and in the amounts they want, eliminating some of the lack of choice in some CSA models.

The idea for WhatsGood came from Tortora’s days as a chef in Jamestown, R.I. Like many chefs, Tortora wanted to buy locally and directly from producers. But doing that took a lot of research and time, and “distributors didn’t have what I wanted.” Meanwhile, through his connections to farmers, he was finding that they were struggling to find new markets. With his wife, Erin, and another partner, Will Araujo, he started to envision technology that could “solve the problem of how people accessed local food produced in their community.” Technology that was efficient and could scale up was the key, they decided. After a few years of connecting chefs across the country with farmers and producers and licensing WhatsGood technology to farmers’ markets, the retail arm of WhatsGood was launched in 2017.

Last year, the team began testing delivery in Rhode Island, and this year in the Boston area. Home delivery is available everywhere in Rhode Island and within 5 miles of the Fenway area in Boston. Other customers can pick up their orders at such locations as Boston Public Library in Roxbury Crossing, Turtle Swamp Brewing in Boston, and gyms and community centers. Some businesses and condominiums in Rhode Island and in Boston, such as Blue Cross & Blue Shield and the Harlo Residences, offer pickup points with sales exclusively to employees and residents.

Farmers’ markets in Vermont, New York state, Maryland and as far away as Arkansas also use the WhatsGood technology.

The company is small with 30 employees, 20 of whom are designers and engineers, working mostly in Brazil. Tortora went to Johnson & Wales Culinary after 10 years in the Navy as a nuclear missile technician on submarines; Erin Tortora was a supply chain and logistics officer in the Navy, and Araujo has a background in computers. Although there’s an office in Providence, Tortora and other members of his team can often be found at pickup points such as Proclamation Ale in Warwick, R.I. There on a recent hot weekday, a young farmer brought in eggs, and a cheese shop owner delivered cheeses. David Conner of Ocean State Pepper Co. had just a few bags of seasonings to deliver, but says this way of retailing is much more cost-effective than mailing products to customers, and “every week we get more orders.”

Rachael Slattery of Wild Harmony Farm, Exeter, R.I., who brought in 10 orders of grass-fed beef and other meat and eggs, said: “We were doing a weekly farmers’ market but it was so much work getting there, setting up.” Using WhatsGood has a “huge impact,” she said, even beyond sales, allowing the farmers to exchange messages on the app with customers and create “better lines of communication.”

Meanwhile, WhatsGood operations specialist Mary Palazzolo and other team members sorted the farmers’ deliveries, each marked with the buyers’ names, into canvas satchels that were delivered later that day to homes. It’s a lean operation, said Tortora, and sometimes he does deliveries himself. In Boston, a separate company has been contracted to make deliveries.

Farmers have traditionally been slow to change their ways, but Jim Ward, one of the owners of Ward’s Berry Farm, a large year-round farm and farm stand in Sharon, says he’s a fan of the technology. “It adds a new avenue of marketing,” he says, and the technology has been relatively easy to work with. His director of sales, Ryan Marshall, added: “The software allows us to completely control the inventory,” important when produce inventory changes daily. Sales through WhatsGood are still small, both said, but since customers can order year-round, it should help in the months when there are fewer farmers’ markets to sell Ward’s Berry storage and greenhouse crops.

Farmers and producers set their own prices, said Tortora, and 90 percent of every sale goes to them, with about 3 percent for credit card fees and the other 7 percent to WhatsGood.

Tortora and his team plan to expand WhatsGood to other cities and possibly other countries. But issues remain similar to those facing farmers and others dedicated to growing and buying food locally. “Education is the biggest challenge,” Tortora said. Learning more about how food is grown and produced is crucial. When a consumer can buy eggs for $1.99 in Walmart, the prices from a local farmer of $5-$6 might seem excessive. Yet, he said, those eggs would have been collected from the nests that morning, whereas the commercial eggs could have been 60 days old in a store. WhatsGood offers convenience and a new model, but knowing your food is still the crucial selling point.

Alison Arnett can be reached at arnett.alison@gmail.com.