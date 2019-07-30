Long handles come in handy

For the convenience of home cooks, RSVP has a set of stainless steel measuring spoons with extra-long handles and a 2-tablespoon measure ($19.99). The 6¼-inch handles are long enough to reach the bottom of a canister or bag of coffee while the 2-tablespoon size is about right for measuring the ground beans for making a cup of coffee. The spoons come in sets of four (½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1 tablespoon, and 2 tablespoons) and are held together with a ball chain that snaps tightly in place. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; and Kitchenwitch, 671 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800.

JEAN KRESSY