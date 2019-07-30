A nutty idea: Nut crumbs instead of breadcrumbs

When San Diego mom Susan Laughlin was looking to shake the baby weight after her son was born, she chose to follow a Paleo diet. Tinkering with tasty alternatives to breadcrumbs, Laughlin created a mix of nuts and seasonings to coat foods. The gluten-free blend worked so well for chicken cutlets and as a crust for fish to keep in moisture, two years ago she introduced Nut Crumbs, a combination of pecans, cashews, pistachios, almonds, herbs, and spices. The lineup comes in Original, Italian, Spicy, and Coconut Curry ($12.99 for 8 ounces). The Italian has basil and garlic; the Spicy gets some heat from crushed red pepper, cayenne, and chili powder; and coconut flakes and curry powder flavor Coconut Curry. All add a delicious crunch to a dish. Try sprinkling some over a casserole, mac and cheese, or on avocado toast. Use one for meatballs or stuffing. Available online at www.nutcrumbs.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND