Recipe: A quick summer dinner begins with macerated tomatoes and a pot of angel hair pasta

This uncooked fresh plum-tomato sauce is made with lemon, capers, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, and crushed red pepper. To take the edge off garlic, peel it and toast it whole in a hot dry skillet before chopping or grating it. Angel hair takes about two minutes to cook, so this appealing summer dinner comes together very quickly. Serve it at room temperature or slightly chilled.

6 Roma (plum) tomatoes, cored and diced ½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste 3 cloves garlic Grated rind and juice of

1 lemon 2 tablespoons capers 9 anchovies in oil, finely chopped 1½ teaspoons crushed red pepper ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 8 ounces angel hair pasta Olive oil (for sprinkling) Large handful fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1. In a bowl combine the tomatoes with ½ teaspoon salt. Set aside for 5 minutes.

2. In a dry skillet over medium heat, cook the garlic, shaking the pan constantly, for 2 minutes or until it is aromatic; cool. Finely chop or grate the garlic.

Advertisement

3. To the tomatoes, add the lemon rind and juice, capers, anchovies, red pepper, Worcestershire, and garlic. Stir well. Let the mixture sit at room temperature while you cook the pasta.

4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the angel hair and return to a boil. Cook the pasta for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until it is tender but still has some bite.

5. Drain the pasta, shake the colander to remove excess water, and tip it into a large bowl. Sprinkle with olive oil and toss well to coat the strands all over. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes to come to room temperature. Stir gently once or twice.

6. Add the tomato mixture and parsley and toss again. Serve at room temperature or slightly chilled. Lauren Allen

Lauren Allen can be reached at laurenaallen09@gmail.com.