Smoked bluefish pate with a little heat and a citrus edge is glorious summer food
Beside a photo on Instagram of big freshly caught blues, a friend recently posted this: “I just feel sadness for people who don’t like bluefish.” But smoked bluefish is another matter entirely. Everyone goes for it. The rich flesh, which is dark, turns even darker and richer over a fire — and of course, smoky. It’s glorious summer food.
Many sport fishermen do the smoking themselves. But packages of smoked bluefish are in fish markets now, through the fall. (If you can’t find it, or it’s past the season, the same proportions can be used with smoked trout.) Once you flake the fish, and remove any pin bones and discard the skin, whirring it into a pate is minutes away. Add cream cheese, mustard, lemon juice, a little red onion, and some cayenne for heat. Pack it into a bowl and garnish with more red onion and capers. Something about the smoky taste, slight heat, and the edge of mustard and citrus make you want to keep dipping those toasts into the bowl. SHERYL JULIAN
Smoked bluefish pate
Makes 1 generous cup or enough to serve 4
|½
|pound skinless, boneless smoked bluefish
|4
|ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
|2
|tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste
|1
|tablespoon Dijon mustard
|3
|tablespoons finely chopped red onion
|Pinch of cayenne pepper
|Salt and black pepper, to taste
|1
|teaspoon capers (for garnish)
1. Working over a plate, flake the bluefish into 1-inch pieces, discarding any bones.
2. In a food processor, combine the bluefish and cream cheese. Pulse the mixture until it is smooth, scraping down the sides of the work bowl as necessary.
3. Add the lemon juice, mustard, 2 tablespoons of the onion, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Pulse again until the mixture is smooth.
4. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice, salt, or cayenne pepper.
5. Tip the pate into a 1½-cup bowl, smooth the top, and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or for up to 1 week. Garnish with the remaining 1 tablespoon red onion and capers. Serve with crackers or toasts. Sheryl Julian
Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.