Smoked bluefish pate with a little heat and a citrus edge is glorious summer food

Beside a photo on Instagram of big freshly caught blues, a friend recently posted this: “I just feel sadness for people who don’t like bluefish.” But smoked bluefish is another matter entirely. Everyone goes for it. The rich flesh, which is dark, turns even darker and richer over a fire — and of course, smoky. It’s glorious summer food.

Many sport fishermen do the smoking themselves. But packages of smoked bluefish are in fish markets now, through the fall. (If you can’t find it, or it’s past the season, the same proportions can be used with smoked trout.) Once you flake the fish, and remove any pin bones and discard the skin, whirring it into a pate is minutes away. Add cream cheese, mustard, lemon juice, a little red onion, and some cayenne for heat. Pack it into a bowl and garnish with more red onion and capers. Something about the smoky taste, slight heat, and the edge of mustard and citrus make you want to keep dipping those toasts into the bowl. SHERYL JULIAN