GreCo opens at the Seaport’s Pier 4, and Bambara hosts a pop-up

Openings: A second location of Greek restaurant GreCo has opened at the Seaport’s Pier 4 (200 Fan Pier Blvd. at Bond Drive). Order gyros, feta fries, homemade dips, loukoumas (Greek fried dough), and Opa Opa Brewing Company lagers on a 40-seat patio and in an indoor dining room festooned with olive and fig trees. If you’re late for a party and need a gourmet gift, visit their retail shop for private label olive oil, sea salt, tomato paste, hazelnut wafers, and other native delicacies. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and joins a sibling on Newbury Street.

Coming soon: Lexington’s stately Inn at Hastings Park (2027 Massachusetts Ave. at Worthen Road) closes in-house restaurant Artistry on the Green and replaces it with Town Meeting, a bistro-style restaurant focused on local ingredients at a slightly lower price point; the hotel will also add a fine-dining restaurant offering a game-and-produce tasting menu and wine pairings, scheduled to open this fall. New chef Jonathan Cox has a plethora of cozy New England inns on his resume, including the Stowe Mountain Lodge and the Bedford Village Inn.

Pop-ups: On Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, visit Cambridge’s Bambara (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd. at Cambridge Parkway) for a Western Pacific-Eastern Atlantic fusion pop-up. San Francisco chef Francis Ang — a Food & Wine best pastry chef honoree and former colleague of Bambara chef David Bazirgan — will bring his Pinoy Heritage pop-up restaurant to Bambara, serving a multi-course, family-style menu. Try Maine lobster lumpia (spring rolls); lamb empanadas with pinakurat (Filipino spiced vinegar); roast sucking pig and fried rice; and banana turon, dusted with brown sugar. Tickets are $60 and include a welcome cocktail.

KARA BASKIN