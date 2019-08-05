Brush for glassware mounts in your sink

Hand washing glassware, cups, and mugs just got easier with Joseph Joseph’s handy Brush-up ($8), a 6-inch-tall brush with a silicone vacuum cup that attaches firmly to the surface of a bowl or sink. To use, fill the bowl or sink with soapy water to cover half the height of the brush and push the suction cup firmly onto the bottom. Turn the glasses upside-down onto the brush and scrub clean. The durable bristles are designed to reach the bottom and all sides of the glass, places where your hand might not fit. Brush-up comes in green and gray. In green, it looks surprisingly like a pop art Christmas tree. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955.