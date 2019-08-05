Recipe: Fill these golden cheese biscuits with turkey, mustard-mayo, chutney, and arugula

Roll this cheese-biscuit dough into a square (it’s OK if your corners are slightly rounded and your dough more rectangular than square), then cut it into 9 pieces so there’s no waste and no rerolling. The dough is made with Parmesan, Romano, and provolone cheese, seasoned with paprika and cayenne pepper, so it has lots of flavor. It bakes into large biscuits, which you sandwich with sliced deli turkey, Dijon-mayo, fruit chutney, and some peppery arugula. These little sandwiches have everything.

BISCUITS

3 cups flour 2½ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon paprika ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 cup mixed grated Parmesan and Romano cheese 3 slices provolone cheese, finely chopped 1 egg yolk ⅓ cup plain yogurt ¾ cup whole milk, or more if needed

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, paprika, and cayenne to blend them. Scatter the butter over the mixture and using a pastry blender or 2 blunt knives, cut the fat into the flour mixture until it is reduced to pearl-size bits. Rub the mixture between your fingertips for a minute or two to reduce the butter to smaller pieces. Sprinkle the cheeses on top and stir them in with a rubber spatula.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolk, yogurt, and ¾ cup milk to blend them. Pour the egg mixture over the flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, stir the mixture until it comes together, working in the floury bits at the bottom of the bowl. If the dough seems dry, add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time.

4. On a lightly floured surface, lightly press or roll the dough to an 8½-to-9-inch square. With a knife dipped into flour, make 2 horizontal cuts and 2 vertical cuts to form 9 biscuits. Transfer to the baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

5. Bake the biscuits for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden and firm to the touch. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.

FILLING

½ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, or more to taste Squeeze of lemon juice 1 pound sliced turkey Large handful fresh arugula or other small greens ¾ cup fruit chutney

1. Cut each biscuit in half and keep the tops near the bottoms.

2. In a bowl stir the mayonnaise with the mustard and lemon juice. Spread the mayonnaise on the bottom biscuits. Divide the turkey among them. Add arugula to each. Spread the top biscuits with chutney and set them on the bottoms to form sandwiches. Lisa Yockelson

