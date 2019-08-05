Recipe: Similar to ratatouille, this Spanish favorite adds eggs to a pan of sauteed vegetables

The Spanish dish pisto is very similar to French ratatouille — sauteed onions, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and plum tomatoes added to a big skillet in layers. When the vegetables are ready, make indentations in the mixture and add eggs. This hearty version includes browned serrano ham, which is sprinkled on the finished dish. It’s a one-pan farmers’ market meal. Just add crusty bread.

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the ham and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until it is lightly browned and crispy. With a slotted spoon, transfer the ham to a plate.

Advertisement

2. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften. Add the garlic, crushed pepper, and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute more.

3. Add the zucchini, eggplant, and bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables are softened but still have some bite.

4. Add the tomatoes and 2 tablespoons of the parsley. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes more. Taste the mixture and add more salt, if you like.

5. Turn the heat to low. With the back of a spoon, make 4 indentations in the vegetable mixture. Add the eggs to the indentations and sprinkle each with salt. Cover the skillet and cook for 8 minutes, or until the egg whites are firm but the yolks are still soft.

6. Sprinkle with the ham and remaining 2 tablespoons parsley. Serve from the skillet. Claudia Catalano