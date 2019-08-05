Recipe: A smoky corn salad tops slices of lean, flavorful grilled skirt steak

Flavor the steak with a punchy marinade based on Asian fish sauce. Let it sit with the meat for at least two hours. Then grill the steak alongside ears of freshly shucked corn and scallions, which both take on a little smoky taste. The steaks take only minutes; cook them slightly longer on the first side to ensure good grill marks and a nice char. While the meat rests, remove the kernels from the cobs and mix a corn salad with the grilled scallions, ginger, chile pepper, lime juice, and basil. Your oven never went on and you’ve made a beautiful summer dinner.

Beef skirt steak has gone from overlooked to wildly popular in the last decade. It’s one of the flat cuts — the others are flank and hanger — all leaner than traditional steaks, but more flavorful with a little chew to the meat. Because it’s thin, skirt grills very quickly.

Advertisement

Grilled skirt steak with smoky corn salad

Serves 4

STEAK

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 4 tablespoons Asian fish sauce Juice of 1 lime 2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 tablespoons canola oil Black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chile-garlic sauce, such as Sriracha 2 pounds skirt steak, cut into 4 portions

1. In a bowl, combine the garlic, fish sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, canola oil, black pepper, and chile-garlic sauce.

2. Place the skirt steaks in a large, shallow dish. Pour the marinade over the top, and turn gently to coat. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

SALAD

4 ears fresh corn, shucked 4 scallions 1 piece (2 inches) ginger, finely chopped ½ small chile pepper such as Fresno, finely chopped Juice of 3 limes Salt, to taste ¼ cup chopped fresh basil

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil. Set a cooling rack inside a rimmed baking sheet (this will hold the steaks later).

2. Place the steaks on the grill in a hot spot. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes or until the first side is slightly charred. Turn and continue cooking for 2 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer registers 125 degrees in the thickest part of the meat (for medium rare; cook a few minutes longer for medium). Transfer the steaks to the cooling rack and let them rest for at least 5 minutes.

Advertisement

3. Place the corn and the scallions on the grill. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the scallions are tender when pierced with a skewer and the corn is beginning to char, turning them halfway through cooking.

4. In a bowl, combine ginger, chile pepper, lime juice, salt, and basil.

5. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board and working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off all the cobs. Transfer to the bowl with the ginger mixture.

6. Chop the scallions and add them to the corn; toss well.

7. Slice the steaks thinly and top with the corn salad. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Karoline Boehm Goodnick can be reached at kboehmgoodnick@gmail.com.