Wasa turns 100 this year. Have a cracker

Wasa turns 100 this year. The Swedish company, named for the king Gustav Vasa, and the world’s largest baker of crispbreads, celebrates its triple-digit birthday with a new cracker — Wasa 100 Rye & Poppeyseed. The new crispy variety, at 35 calories, is made with whole grain rye and sprinkled with blue poppy seeds and sea salt, and is slimmer than Wasa’s heartier and toastlike whole-grain and multigrain crackers (about $3.19 for 8.6 ounces). Often a staple for dieters, the crackers have functioned throughout the years as an accompaniment to soups and as a platform for almost any topping. Also in honor of its birthday, the company says operations are now 100 percent carbon neutral, the result of working for almost a decade to reduce its carbon footprint from field to shelf. The anniversary cracker is available at Stop and Shop locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND