Shake Shack to open new location, this one in Downtown Crossing
Shake Shack has set its sights on Downtown Crossing.
The popular chain known for its burgers and milkshakes filed an application on July 25 for a restaurant license to open on the ground floor of 315-333 Washington St., according to Boston’s Licensing Board. The hours of operation would be 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The 3,000-square foot Downtown Crossing location will open this fall, according to Meg Castranova, a spokeswoman for Shake Shack. She did not disclose an opening date.
Shake Shack fans in the Bay State currently have five locations to choose from: Harvard Square, Newbury Street, Chestnut Hill, the Seaport District, and Dedham.
Advertisement
Started by restaurateur Danny Meyer as New York City hot dog stand in 2001, the chain has expanded globally with more than 200 locations at the end of 2018, according to the company.
The Licensing Board hearing for the new Shake Shack will be held Aug. 14. The franchise is also seeking approval to serve alcohol at the Washington Street location, city officials said.