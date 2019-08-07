Shake Shack to open new location, this one in Downtown Crossing

Shake Shack has set its sights on Downtown Crossing.

The popular chain known for its burgers and milkshakes filed an application on July 25 for a restaurant license to open on the ground floor of 315-333 Washington St., according to Boston’s Licensing Board. The hours of operation would be 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The 3,000-square foot Downtown Crossing location will open this fall, according to Meg Castranova, a spokeswoman for Shake Shack. She did not disclose an opening date.