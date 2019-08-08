Louis DiBiccari opens a lounge with craft cocktails and artwork in Somerville’s Bow Market

The Street Chestnut Hill (33 Boylston St.) welcomes New York City-based OddFellows Ice Cream Co. on Friday, Aug. 9. Cool down with offbeat flavors imagined by former wd-50 pastry chef Sam Mason : chorizo caramel swirl, burnt marshmallow, black pepper fig, and a limited-edition basil chip flavor created by Fox & the Knife’s Karen Akunowicz . Come fall, sip beer and wine floats.

Openings: Create Gallery + Cocktail Lounge has opened at Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way). Louis DiBiccari (Tavern Road) oversees the drinks parlor and art gallery, which serves concoctions using recipes from notable local bartenders, such as Ryan Lotz (Shore Leave) and Will Isaza (Blossom Bar). Bring in food from one of the market’s many stalls.

Coming Soon: Clover, which started as a food truck on the edge of MIT’s campus, will open a brick-and-mortar location in the Back Bay in late September or early October (565 Boylston St. at Clarendon Street), according to a rep for the meatless restaurant. Visit between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. for chickpea fritter sandwiches, rosemary fries, and a full breakfast menu.

In Waltham, the Pollo Club will open in the old El Rincon space (465 Moody St. at Chestnut Street), new from the Moody’s Delicatessen team. Enjoy fried chicken and rose from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with expanded hours to follow. Sister restaurant Moody’s deli reopened in June after a brief closure, with executive chef Jeff Howe at the helm (Teatro).

And in Malden, Bit Bar will open at the J Malden Center (190 Pleasant St. at Abbott Street) residential and retail complex this fall. The restaurant-arcade will have more than 50 retro games; pinball machines; and dishes including pierogi, elk burgers, and loaded tater tots (called “Tetris” tots here).

Kara Baskin

Kara Baskin