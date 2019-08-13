It’s OK to have warm thoughts of Cognac on summer days

If ever a spirit is typecast, it’s Cognac. Sure, bourbon is commonly considered as a cool-weather drink, but you can hardly call a summer “summer” without a few mint juleps or whiskey sours to slake your thirst. Margaritas are a beach bar staple, but they’re also a staple pretty much everywhere else, too. All year round. Thoughts of Cognac, however, remain deeply lodged in that part of the brain responsible for dreaming about skiing, fireplaces, epic novels, and Merino wool. And that’s a shame.

“Too many times, people think of Cognac as a dark winter spirit when in reality, it adds a lot of body and structure and refreshment to anything with citrus because, after all, it comes from a fruit,” says Ezra Star, general manager at Drink who also works as a Cognac educator for the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac, a French trade association. “It’s an underrated spirit that really plays well with anything. It expands whatever you’re making by giving a drink more flavors, but doesn’t hold you down by graininess that whiskey does.