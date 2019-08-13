Recipe: Green zebra tomatoes with grilled shrimp, nuoc cham, and toasted peanuts

“Green zebras are sweet but have this tartness almost like a tomatillo,” says Carl Dooley of The Table at Season to Taste. “So their tang and acidity balance the sweetness of the shrimp, and underscore the funkiness of the fish sauce in the nuac cham. And,” he adds, “nuac cham is terrific on all kinds of other dishes, so I like to make extra.”

NUOC CHAM

2 tablespoons palm sugar or light brown sugar ½ cup water ¼ cup lime juice (about 3 limes) ¼ cup Asian fish sauce 1 ½ tablespoons sambal oelek chile paste (or Sriracha) 1 clove garlic, grated 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, grated 1 makrut lime leaf, finely chopped

1. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Bring to a boil and turn off heat. Let the mixture sit so the sugar dissolves; cool.

2. Stir in the lime juice, fish sauce, sambal oelek or Sriracha, garlic, ginger, and lime leaf. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

SHRIMP

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined 10 green zebra tomatoes, cored Salt, to taste 2 Persian or pickling cucumbers, thinly sliced ½ cup roasted peanuts, chopped ½ cup fresh mint leaves 4 large spoonfuls nuoc cham

1. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shrimp and cook without disturbing for 2 minutes, or until it is browned on the undersides. Turn and cook 1 minute more, or until the shrimp are cooked through. Remove from the pan and cool to room temperature.

2. Slice the tomatoes and arrange on 4 plates. Sprinkle with salt. Top the tomatoes with shrimp, cucumbers, and peanuts. Add a large spoonful of the nuoc cham and garnish with mint. Carl Dooley of The Table at Season to Taste