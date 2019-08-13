Recipe: Salad of yellow tomatoes with pickled mango, yogurt, and toasted almonds
Serves 4
“Pineapple tomatoes are bright yellow, and about the size of a baseball,” says Carl Dooley of The Table at Season to Taste. “They’re low acid but have this awesome mango-y fruitiness that I like to do Indian spices with, and add the lactic acidity in a labneh or a yogurt to bring up a spicy-sour flavor. With toasted almonds for some crunch, it’s a flavor bomb.”
|10
|yellow heirloom tomatoes such as pineapple, yellow taxi, or sungold
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|½
|cup labneh or plain Greek yogurt
|¼
|cup almonds, toasted and chopped
|4
|tablespoons chopped mango pickle (available at Indian markets and Indian aisles in supermarkets)
|Juice of 1 lime
|½
|cup fresh cilantro leaves
1. Slice tomatoes into eighths and arranged on 4 plates. Sprinkle with salt.
2. Add labneh or yogurt, almonds, and mango pickle to each.
3. Sprinkle with lime juice and garnish with cilantro leaves.
Carl Dooley of The Table at Season to Taste
