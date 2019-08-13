Recipe: Salad of yellow tomatoes with pickled mango, yogurt, and toasted almonds

fb-pixel

Salad of yellow tomatoes with pickled mango, yogurt, and toasted almonds (Courtesy of The Table at Season to Taste)

Serves 4

“Pineapple tomatoes are bright yellow, and about the size of a baseball,” says Carl Dooley of The Table at Season to Taste. “They’re low acid but have this awesome mango-y fruitiness that I like to do Indian spices with, and add the lactic acidity in a labneh or a yogurt to bring up a spicy-sour flavor. With toasted almonds for some crunch, it’s a flavor bomb.”

10yellow heirloom tomatoes such as pineapple, yellow taxi, or sungold
Salt and pepper, to taste
½cup labneh or plain Greek yogurt
¼cup almonds, toasted and chopped
4tablespoons chopped mango pickle (available at Indian markets and Indian aisles in supermarkets)
Juice of 1 lime
½cup fresh cilantro leaves

1. Slice tomatoes into eighths and arranged on 4 plates. Sprinkle with salt.

2. Add labneh or yogurt, almonds, and mango pickle to each.

3. Sprinkle with lime juice and garnish with cilantro leaves.
Carl Dooley of The Table at Season to Taste

